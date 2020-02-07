Vail Valley Partnership opens Success Awards nominations

Every year the Vail Valley Partnership recognizes individuals and businesses for the previous year’s achievements — an opportunity to spotlight innovation, collaboration, compassion and hard work.

Why should I participate?

Did someone you know put in lots of blood, sweat and tears on a project or program that changed people’s lives? Is there an organization that goes above and beyond the bottom line and changes the game for what it means to be a good employer or a good community business?

Every nomination is special for the Annual Success Awards. It gives us all a chance to see and reflect on those who are creating a better tomorrow, today. Nominations are important to Eagle County’s business community because those nominees serve as role models who bring positive change to how we do business and support others.

What are the categories?

Business or Organization of the Year, New Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Small Nonprofit of the Year, Best Place to Work, Community Impact Award — Individual, Community Impact Award — Organization, Young Professional of the Year, Actively Green Award and Healthy Workplace Award.

How does the process work?

Nominations are open from the end of January to the beginning of February each year with several categories for both individuals and organizations. You must include an email for Vail Valley Partnership staff to contact (if you do not have a personal email, a general email of the organization is adequate). Due date for 2020 is Friday, Feb. 14.

Applications are sent to all nominees after nominations close.

Those who wish to return their application for consideration must submit them via email to Maren Cerimele at maren@vailvalleypartnership.com before Friday, March 6.

The selection committee, comprised of last year’s Success Awards winners, meets in March to review the current year’s applications. Then they vote on each category.

The Vail Valley Partnership team tallies the votes for each category to determine the three finalists and winners. The votes remain anonymous and the selection committee is not aware of the winners, only the three finalists in each category.

Finalists are announced after the selection committee meeting on Friday, March 20.

The Success Awards are presented on Friday, May 8 at Vail’s Four Seasons Resort.

What happens then?

Each finalist receives a certificate and is announced to Vail Valley Partnership members in the newsletter and social media. The winners will receive an award and are announced through partnership channels, the Visit Vail Valley Official Visitor’s Guide, and the Vail Daily. All finalists and winners additionally receive a badge of honor in email signatures.