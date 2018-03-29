Vail Valley Partnership Success Awards finalists named

EAGLE COUNTY — Finalists have been named for the Vail Valley's Partnership's annual Success Awards. The awards luncheon will be held Friday, May 11, at the Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch. Here's the finalists:

• Best Place to Work: Colorado Mountain Express, Eagle County Regional Airport and R.A. Nelson.

• Business of the Year: Bonfire Brewing, East West Destination Hospitality and Venture Sports.

• New Business of the Year: Capture the Action Video Productions, Color Coffee Roasters and Peace Love Aerial Yoga.

• Small Business of the Year: MountainFit, Peace Love Aerial Yoga and Select Surfaces.

For more information, go to http://www.vail valleypartnership.com.