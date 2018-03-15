Vail Valley Partnership Success Awards nominees announced for 2018

EDWARDS — The Vail Valley Partnership, the region's chamber of commerce, recently announced the nominees for the organization's 2018 Success Awards.

The 15th awards presentation will May 11. The awards luncheon will be held at the Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch.

The nominees are:

• Business of the Year — Alpine Bank, Bonfire Brewing, The Bookworm of Edwards, Centura Emergency & Urgent Care, Colorado Mountain Express, Eagle County Regional Airport, Eagle River Fire Protection District, East West Destination Hospitality, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail, Iron Mountain Hot Springs, RA Nelson, Ski Butlers, Slifer Designs, The Gallegos Corp., Vail Health and Venture Sports.

• New Business of the Year — Alpenglow Law, Capture the Action Video Productions, Cloud9 Salon, Color Coffee Roasters, Colorado Meat Co., Craftsman, Eagle River Fire Protection District, Everything Vail Valley, Hovey and Harrison, Mountain Resort Concierge, MountainFit, Peace Love Aerial Yoga and Pickup's Pizza

• Small Business of the Year — Alpine Staffing, Belmont Deli, The Bookworm of Edwards, Cirque Mountain Apparel, Cloud9 Salon, Colorado Meat Co., Foster Construction, Hill Aevium, MountainFit, Peace Love Aerial Yoga, Select Surfaces, Ski Butlers, The Scarab, Vail Brewing Co. and Yoga Off Broadway.

For more information, go to http://www.vailvalleypartnership.com.