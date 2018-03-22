Vail Valley Pharmacy adds Dr. Eliza Klearman, a registered naturopathic doctor

EDWARDS — Vail Valley Pharmacy recently added Dr. Eliza Klearman to their team. Klearman has been practicing as a registered naturopathic doctor in Eagle County since 2005. Starting Sunday, April 1, Klearman will bring expertise in functional medicine, clinical nutrition, herbal medicines, homeopathy and acupuncture to Vail Valley Pharmacy.

"The addition of Dr. Eliza to our team allows us to offer even more personalized services to our community," said Kent Lambrecht, owner and pharmacist. "As an expert in natural and holistic medicine, she enhances our knowledge base, offers additional opportunities for education, and provides more choices for our customers looking to live their best lives."

Klearman said she is excited to join Vail Valley Pharmacy.

"I solve health issues by investigating the root cause of a person symptoms," she said. "Like a puzzle, symptoms that seem unrelated and random are often connected by the same body system gone awry. I fill in the gaps of health care with a tool kit full of natural and integrative medicines, and time to devote to your case."

Klearman will begin seeing patients in her new space at Vail Valley Pharmacy on Tuesday, April 3. For appointments, call 970-328-5678.