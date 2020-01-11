Vail valley preps wrap for Saturday

Eagle Valley girls basketball played much better on Saturday, but fell at Steamboat Springs, 44-38.

Who are you and what have you done with Vail Christian boys basketball?

Vail Christian opened league play on Saturday with a 55-29 win over Plateau Valley in Edwards and had just one 3-pointer.

What. The. Heck.

This is Saints basketball, people — running and shooting with rebounding and defense sometimes being optional.

But Vail Christian (5-1) found a different way to win on Saturday.

“It was a slow start. It was a rousing 6-4 after the first quarter,” Saints coach Sheldon Kuhns said. “We played well. We didn’t shoot great. We played good defense and rebounded.”

Seriously, defense and rebounding? OK, let’s go with it, people.

Jamison Lee had 16 points, with Alec Moritz chipping in 10. Hayden Sticksel dashed to seven points and 10 different Saints were on the score sheet.

Meanwhile, the Vail Christian girls lost a heartbreaker in overtime, 35-31, to the Cowboys.

The Saints girls play Lake County on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The visiting Panthers will be coached by some guy named Doug Bruce. (Yeah, we’ve never heard of him.)

Both teams return to league play next weekend with an exciting road trip to Rangely on Friday and home games against Meeker on Saturday.

Sailors sink Devils

Eagle Valley girls basketball showed a lot more energy and made progress in a 44-38 loss in Steamboat Springs on Saturday.

Kaitlin Medina led the Devils (1-5) with 15 points.

In the nightcap, the Devils boys dropped a 53-41 decision to the Sailors. Eagle Valley (3-4) hung with Steamboat Springs for most of the afternoon before the Devils had to foul, according to coach Justin Brandt.

Both Devils teams host Palisade on Friday.

Huskies fall in nonconference

The good news is Battle Mountain boys basketball played much better on Saturday than it did in a ghastly loss to Palisade on Friday.

The problem was that the Huskies (4-4) were playing No. 2-ranked Mead and lost, 77-51.

In all seriousness, Huskies coach Phil Tronsrue was much happier with his team’s effort and just about everything else with his squad.

The Huskies stayed with the Mavericks into the second half before they took some injuries and the hosts took control.

Owen Ruotolo and Jack Sullivan were both in double-digits for the Huskies.

Meanwhile, the Battle Mountain girls fell to Fruita Monument, 60-26, at home.

Hockey earns a point

After bowing to Dakota Ridge, 4-3, on Friday night, Battle Mountain hockey skated to a 3-3 tie against Dakota Ridge on Saturday at Dobson Arena.

Battle Mountain (3-4-1) is at Glenwood Springs on Tuesday.