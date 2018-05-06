Vail Valley producer Erik Stahl wins Telly Award for science fiction thriller

See it, buy it

MINTURN — A local producer and writer gained national acclaim for his latest work.

Erik De La Torre Stahl earned a Telly Award for his latest production, "The Other Side Of The Lake: The Purple Girl V, Battle In The Sky."

"I started writing the episodes in the 90s and published them," Stahl said. "In 2015 MTV online discovered us."

The science fiction film series is set in the year 3257. There's not enough food and cities have turned into islands because global warming melted the poles.

Return to the future

Sageleta, a reptilian lady, Vaselion, an alien from Area 51 and Jefferson Smith, played by Stahl, travel in the Black Knight satellite time machine to the time of Tutankhamen for chicken, cows, rice, wheat and other food. The plan is to return with the food to the future.

Stahl produced, wrote and directed the film.

"I would like to thank everyone, especially all actor and actresses, editors and many people who made this dream film come true," Stahl said.

The Telly Awards have been around since 1979.

"As we move further forward into a video-everywhere economy, where audiences view work on multiple platforms and creators create for every screen, the Telly Awards will continue to make sure excellent work is being celebrated," said Sabrina Dridje, Telly Awards managing director.

