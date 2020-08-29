Vail Valley realty company announces new broker hire

Dan Burdette



Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate has announced the move of broker Dan Burdette from the Breckenridge to Eagle office. Burdette focuses on residential real estate for second homeowners, in addition to assisting local families with primary home purchases.

“As someone who has risen through the ranks of Slifer Smith & Frampton, we’re thrilled to welcome Dan to the Eagle office,” broker Kim Bradley said. “He works hard for his clients and always approaches things in a positive, professional manner. With the energy Dan brings to everything he tackles, he will be a great addition to the team.”

Originally from Kansas, Burdette started with Slifer Smith & Frampton in 2013, acquiring skills in marketing, management, contracts and negotiations. Over the past seven years, he was able to gain experience assisting Summit County’s top producing team, and was involved in more than 100 transactions.

Burdette is excited to continue to bring his Midwest work ethic and Colorado expertise to serving the needs of his clients in the town of Eagle and throughout the Vail Valley. After a long tenure in Summit County, Burdette moved west with a desire to work and live in one of the most special communities in Colorado.

“I’ve loved my time in Summit County and learned so much. I’m looking forward to continuing my real estate career in Eagle and to keep providing the Slifer Smith & Frampton gold standard of service to all of our clients,” Burdette said.