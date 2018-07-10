Vail Valley rehab, wellness center to break ground Friday, July 13, in Cordillera, expects to begin seeing patients in September

More information: The former Lodge at Cordillera is being renovated and transformed into a wellness and addiction recovery center.

Where: Formerly The Lodge at Cordillera, now All Points North.

What: Groundbreaking for All Points North, a wellness and addiction recovery center in Cordillera.

EDWARDS — After years of litigation, construction will finally begin this week on an addiction recovery and wellness center in Cordillera.

All Points North Lodge will be an integrated behavioral health, wellness and addiction recovery program located at the site of the former Lodge & Spa at Cordillera. The facility could begin seeing patients by September, the owners said.

The program's owners and operators, APN Capital, expect to spend $136 million on the project. The first phase is expected to cost $20 million, they said.

Finally moving forward

Noah Nordheimer, founder and managing principal of APN Capital, is excited that the lawyering is behind them — most of it anyway — and building is before them.

"We have brought together the brightest minds in this field to work here in the Vail Valley, and we are giving them one of the most impressive facilities and campus in the country from which to do this important work," Nordheimer said. "The singular approach to substance abuse recovery that we currently employ does not work. Instead, we need a holistic approach that includes physical and mental health, nutrition and fitness to make people healthy."

Along with helping people recover from addiction, APN Capital will also develop "transformative health technologies" to enhance the recovery process, Nordheimer said.

Jeff Brooks founded October Road, an addiction treatment program that he left six years ago. Brooks came out of retirement to be chief operations officer of APN Capital because "they are making the investments to enhance quality care and to positively move clinical outcomes in a way that I haven't seen before."

Local builder RA Nelson is the general contractor. Slifer Designs, led by Kim Toms, is doing the interior design work. Construction administration is being performed by Buell Construction, the architect is Denver-based 359 Design. APN Lodge is financed by APN Capital, SMB Bradley and various other affiliates. Construction financing is being provided by Greenlake Capital, and construction administration is being performed by Goulding Development Advisors, Nordheimer and his partners announced.

After the first phase, additional acreage will be redeveloped into a health care campus that will offer specialized programming in wellness, physical and mental health, spiritual discovery and enhancement, primary care and preventive medicine services, Brooks said.

Lawyering may not be over

Several Cordillera property owners, the property owners association and the metro district have vehemently opposed the plan.

"Cordillera property owners have been monitoring the planning and development of All Points North Lodge. We are aware that the building permit process has been underway with Eagle County and they have been considering general contractors to undertake work on the Lodge building," Rachel Oys, general manager of the Cordillera Metro District. "As the owners of the Lodge have claimed in their filings with the US District Court that they have been "barred from commencing the Use and providing housing and services to the Clients," we are as interested as anyone to hear the news that development is moving along."

In the meantime, the appeal in the state court is moving forward, Oys said.

"The Cordillera Property Owners Association continues to believe in the merits of the appeal and that CCG's proposed use is simply not a use-by-right in the Cordillera PUD. We continue to await the federal court's decision with respect to the pending motions to dismiss the lawsuit against the community," Oys said.

UNsuccessful so far

Several Cordillera homeowners tried for years to stop Nordheimer's Baltimore-based firm from converting The Lodge & Spa at Cordillera into a drug and alcohol rehab center. However, District Court Judge Fred Gannett pointed out that their numerous legal actions have one thing in common.

"Every one of these legal challenges was unsuccessful," Gannett said when he threw out numerous legal challenges brought by Cordillera homeowners and barred them from suing again on the same grounds.

Texas-based Behringer Harvard sold The Lodge & Spa at Cordillera to Nordheimer's Concerted Care Group and CSNM LLC, the development group that will convert The Lodge into a rehab center. After shopping The Lodge around for three years, the Concerted Care Group was the only serious prospect, according to court documents.

In February 2017, Federal District Court Judge R. Brooke Jackson threw out Cordillera's $100 million class-action lawsuit and refused to delay the sale of The Lodge. The sale closed in August 2017.

On Sept. 15, 2017, Eagle County District Court Judge Paul Dunkelman ruled that the Eagle County commissioners were correct when they unanimously gave Nordheimer the green light to convert and renovate The Lodge at Cordillera.

Last October, Nordheimer and his partners struck back, filing an Americans With Disabilities Act lawsuit in U.S. District Court, claiming that the Cordillera Metro District, the Cordillera Property Owners Association and several individuals were discriminating against the addicted. That suit is still working its way through federal court.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.