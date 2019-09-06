Vail Valley residents can see new electric cars Sept. 18

People curious about driving electric vehicles can learn more at a Sept. 18 event in Avon.

John Ryan Lockman | Special to the Daily

AVON — If you’ve been thinking about buying an electric vehicle — or you’re just curious about the technology — you’re not alone. Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular and most manufacturers now offer one or more models.

Responding to growing demand, area clean-energy groups are hosting a series of free presentations in the coming weeks to get the EV-curious up to speed, while several Glenwood Springs-based auto dealers are offering limited-time discounts on select EV models through October.

Garfield Clean Energy, CLEER (Clean Energy Economy for the Region) and Walking Mountains Sustainability are offering an Experience Electric workshop from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Walking Mountains Sustainability Center in Avon.

The workshops will enable participants to learn about EVs on the market today, find out about discounts and tax credits, understand how EV charging works and talk to experienced EV owners.

RSVPs are recommended by visiting ExperienceElectric.eventbrite.com or by calling CLEER at 970-704-9200.