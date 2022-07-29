Vail Valley Salvation Army Community Garden provides 300 tomato plants to local youth

The Growing Gardeners program partners with preschoolers and other school-age children to provide a variety of learning through different age-based curriculum on the life cycle of food.

Vail Valley Salvation Army’s Community Garden program has donated 300 tomato plants to local youth in the community in partnership with the Mobile Intercultural Resource Alliance Bus.

Vail Valley Salvation Army Community Garden has helped to provide local families with fresh, grown produce and gardening classes since 2013. The Growing Gardeners program partners with preschoolers and other school-age children to provide a variety of learning through different age-based curriculum on the life cycle of food. The program is hosted on Wednesday and Friday mornings from 10-11:30 a.m. Growing Gardners starts in June and runs until the beginning of September.

“With Growing Gardeners we get to teach them where their food comes from, and they get to eat foods they haven’t had before,” said Tsu Wolin-Brown, the director at Vail Valley Salvation Army. “We have grown cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, peas, strawberries, kale, radishes, arugula and other fresh produce. The kids get to sample the fruits and vegetables they grow. It’s a really wonderful program.”

The Community Garden does more than just teach children about gardening — it also offers 40 community plots for locals to rent and grow their own food. Four larger plots that are 4-by-16 feet, are reserved for restaurants to rent. Community clients can rent a 4-by-8 plot for $50 for the summer. This includes irrigation, seedlings, and compost. Salvation Army also offers financial assistance for those who qualify.

The town of Avon provides financial support for the Get Out and Grow Avon program, hosted through Salvation Army. Get Out and Grow Avon includes Growing Gardeners as well as other gardening classes and workshops.



The Community Garden also produces fresh produce for the Community Food Pantry.

The top three requested items for the food pantry are fresh produce, dairy, and meat. While growing items at the Community Garden helps, the greater needs of providing fresh produce, dairy and milk for the local community wouldn’t be met without the help of the Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope.

Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope helps supply much of the produce for the community food pantry and deliveries happen almost weekly. Since the start of 2022, the Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope’s Fresh Program provided nearly 791,000 pounds of fresh produce every month to Hunger Relief partners like Vail Valley Salvation Army.

Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope also works with local grocers and retail partners with their Grocery Rescue program to get fresh produce and other items into the hands of local partners quickly. Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope has even supplied the Vail Valley Salvation Army with seeds this year as part of a new initiative for Hunger Relief partners in Colorado.

Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope is currently purchasing food to meet the needs of local communities in the state of Colorado — that cost is more than triple the amount spent in 2019.

“Demand for food is up significantly,” Wolin-Brown said. “We work with Food Bank of the Rockies and in partnership with The Community Market to help serve our community.”

The cost for basic goods and food, on a year-over-year basis, has surged. The price of ground beef has increased 27%, vegetable oil is up 54%, canned fruit is up 30% and freight costs on refrigerated and non-refrigerated vehicles have increased upward of 60%. Food assistance need continues to be higher than pre-COVID-19 levels across the Western Slope. Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope serves 12 counties plus a portion of Gunnison County on the Western Slope.

Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope is currently in the process of constructing a 54,000-square-foot warehouse in Grand Junction to help facilitate and distribute more food, quickly, across the Western Slope. The Food Bank of the Rockies Etkin Family Distribution Center is scheduled to be finished in the fall of 2022.



For more information on the Vail Valley Salvation Army programs or the Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope programs, please visit Vail.Salvationarmy.org/ , and FoodBankRockies.org/about/western-slope/ .