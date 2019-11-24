Vail Valley schools earn statewide honors for academic improvement

EAGLE — Three local schools earned statewide honors for academic improvement.

Red Sandstone Elementary, Brush Creek Elementary and the Eagle County Charter Academy were among schools earning statewide honors from the Colorado Department of Education.

Brush Creek Elementary and the Eagle County Charter Academy were John Irwin Award winners. Red Sandstone Elementary School earned the Governor’s Distinguished Improvement Award from the Colorado Department of Education.

Governor’s, Irwin awards

“I am excited to congratulate the students and staff of three of our schools for their recognition by the Colorado Department of Education,” Superintendent Phil Qualman said.

The Governor’s Distinguished Improvement Awards go to schools that demonstrate exceptional student growth, as measured by a performance framework used by the state to evaluate schools. To earn a Governor’s Distinguished Improvement Award, schools must exceed expectations on year-over-year academic growth, and meet or exceed expectations for academic growth gaps.

John Irwin awards go to schools that show academic achievement over time in math, English language arts, and science.

John Irwin was born in Kansas in 1926 and earned a chemical engineering degree from the University of Kansas. He earned his MBA at Harvard. After he retired he served three terms in the Colorado House of Representatives, where education was his passion. Irwin sponsored legislation creating the Excellent Schools Program, developed into the Colorado John Irwin Schools of Excellence Awards program.