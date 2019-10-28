Vail Valley snowstorm starts with a bang, expected to last until Wednesday

Snowmaking machinery continues to run at Vail. Meanwhile, the Vail Valley got several inches of fresh snow on the first day of what's predicted to be a multi-day storm.

Courtesy Vail Resorts

This story will be updated.

EAGLE COUNTY — A predicted multi-day storm came in with a rush late Sunday, dropping several inches of snow from Vail to Gypsum.

Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek aren’t yet reporting base depths — the resorts’ opening days aren’t until Nov. 15 and Nov. 27, respectively — but Vail reported five inches of new snow as of early Monday morning. Beaver Creek reported four inches of new snow Monday.

The early-season storm isn’t done yet. The Grand Junction office of the National Weather Service Monday predicted a 50% chance of snow showers Monday night in Vail. The Tuesday forecast for Vail predicted at least an 80% chance of snow showers, with a 60% chance for Wednesday.

Cold temperatures are also in the forecast, with overnight lows dropping as low as -7 degrees Wednesday night. Daytime highs for Vail through Wednesday range from the 20s to the teens.

The forecast calls for clearing skies starting Thursday, with daytime highs in Vail topping 40 degrees by Sunday.

The first wave of the storm contributed to a number of accidents around the valley Sunday into Monday. The Eagle County alert system at one point Monday morning reported accidents almost simultaneously on Interstate 70 on Vail Pass, and on I-70 between Eagle and Gypsum.