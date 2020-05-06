Vail Valley students invited to share COVID-19 stories

High Five Access Media and YouthPower365 are inviting local high-school-age youth to apply for a unique, virtual, valley-wide project to share their perspectives and experiences related to the COVID-19 virus.

Selected participants will tell their own stories as individuals or groups around the current health and economic crisis. Students will choose their own medium to express themselves. This may include taking a journalistic or artistic approach to create written articles, video, audio, photography, or a combination of those media.

Participants will receive expert technical assistance and relevant mentoring and training related to their medium and content delivery, as well as benefit from peer critique and feedback. Across three weeks, students will strive for a final product that will be published online, through social media and other local communication platforms. In addition to community-wide exposure, student work will be judged by a professional committee for three prizes valued at $300 each. Winners will be allowed to choose equipment or software that helps them continue to tell their stories after the project ends.

In addition to the potential to win prizes, this experience will serve as a valuable addition to any resume or college application. To begin, complete a survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HFYN9RJ. The survey will be followed by a phone call or email from organizers to determine acceptance.

YouthPower365 is a nonprofit organization with a history of serving children and families in Eagle County. Over its history, YouthPower365 staff and leadership have studied the resort community to provide services to the working families who struggle every day to make ends meet and to raise educated, well‐rounded children.

High Five Access Media is a nonprofit, noncommercial, grassroots community access media center that is available on Comcast Channel 5 and anywhere, online. High Five provides coverage of local government meetings, and offers free media education workshops each month to valley residents and nonprofits so they can learn about video production, check out video equipment for free, and express their ideas and advocate for a cause on cable television and the web. To learn more about the opportunities to get involved, go to highfivemedia.org.