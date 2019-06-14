Vail Valley man pleads guilty to text stalking, sentenced to 270 days in jail

Donald Bollard

Special to the Daily

EAGLE — It didn’t take police long to figure out who was behind four months of anonymous “vulgar” texts.

Donald Bollard, 52, of Eagle, pleaded guilty this week to felony stalking and three misdemeanor counts of repeated harassment. He’ll spend 270 days in jail and four years on probation.

Bollard admitted that between December 2018 and March 2019 he regularly texted a woman with whom he worked at a Beaver Creek restaurant. Bollard’s texts described what she had been wearing that day and calling her names.

The victim was understandably alarmed, police said, especially since Bollard used an online texting app that hides the sender’s telephone number. Bollard admitted to coworkers that he sent the texts using that app, prosecutors said.

The texts continued until Bollard was arrested.

“It’s a scary world when people hide behind a ‘virtual’ mask, electronically hiding their identity,” District Attorney Bruce Brown said after Bollard was sentenced. “Cyber bullying, text threats and intimidation can be criminal and harm. We will continue to work with local police to hold those who engage in such behaviors accountable for their actions.”