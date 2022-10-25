Vail Valley Theatre Company back in action for Halloween

The cast from the Vail Valley Theatre Company's "A Rocky Halloween" pose after rehearsals for its shows that start on Thursday. The performances are sold out, but the Ultimate Halloween Costume Party still has tickets for Sunday at Route 6 Cafe.

Vail Valley Theatre Company/Courtesy photo

The Vail Valley lost a little pep in its step and song in its heart without the productions put on by the Vail Valley Theatre Company. The pandemic shut down the entertaining musical and theatrical offerings usually seen up to four times a year when the talented group of locals brought a fall musical, spring play, holiday musical revue and instructional workshops to the stages of Eagle County.

All that changes this week when the Vail Valley Theatre Company returns with “A Rocky Halloween,” a revue of spooky songs that are both familiar and fun. Music from “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Addams Family” and more will be featured.

IF YOU GO … What: Ultimate Halloween Costume Party

Where: Route 6 Café in Eagle-Vail

When: Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.

Why: Funds benefit the Vail Valley Theatre Company

Cost: $20 includes one drink

More info: VailTheatre.org

The demand from the public was pent up and the shows, being held cabaret-style at the Route 6 Café in EagleVail Thursday through Saturday, sold out well before Opening Night. A wait list can be found at VailTheatre.org .

You can still get into the Halloween spirit by attending the Vail Valley Theatre Company’s wrap party on Sunday where local favorite Rewind will play at the Route 6 Café at 7 p.m.

“One of the Rewind band members, Jeff Apps, is a cast member in “A Rocky Halloween” and he felt it would be fun to combine the cast party into a rock n’ roll Halloween dance party for the community as well as a fundraiser for the Vail Valley Theatre Company,” said Connie Kincaid, president of the Vail Valley Theatre Company.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The band plays ’80s tunes and classic rock and has been known to dress in costume any time of the year, so don your most creative Halloween or ’80s looks. The party is being called the Ultimate Halloween Costume Party with a costume contest, so dress to impress. The cast already has plenty of Halloween costumes to choose from, so you may find yourself dancing next to Rocky, Morticia, the Phantom or the dentist from “Little Shop of Horrors.”

The cost is $20 per ticket and includes one drink. The money raised will help the Vail Valley Theatre Company build a solid financial base to move forward with a more consistent community presence.

“All shows cost between $9,000-$20,000 to produce and without sponsorship we are only able to break even,” Kincaid said. The Vail Valley Theatre Company is a nonprofit community theater founded in 1987 and is one of the oldest continuously operating community theaters on the Western Slope.

The Vail Valley Theatre Company was happy to see many veterans of the group as well as new faces and voices in this year’s production.

“In the years since COVID, many talented individuals have moved to or returned to our beautiful valley for the lifestyle. The arts are of significant importance to the Vail Valley and live theater not only builds camaraderie but also brings community members together,” Kincaid said. “The joy this gives the cast members and behind-the-scenes folks is exhilarating. I sometimes try to explain the feeling by saying it’s like electricity with sparks surrounding you and making the heart sing.”

To learn more about the Vail Valley Theatre Company, to audition for their next performance, or to donate, go to VailTheatre.org .

