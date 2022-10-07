Vail Valley therapists help provide some hope to Ukrainians amid war

Iulia Bil plays with her five month old baby David as they wait to receive food from Ukrainian volunteers in the recently retaken village of Boguslavka village, east Ukraine, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

Francisco Seco/AP

Locals from Eagle County have been helping Ukrainians in a variety of ways since Russia launched its invasion in February.

Local veterans Tyler Schmidt and Greg Miller traveled to Ukraine in April to provide medical services and training. Schmidt returned a second time and was introduced to valley local Kelly Rohrig, who was also volunteering in the region.

Schmidt, Rohrig and local Sviatlana Mazenzhuk formed Limbs for Liberty, a nonprofit raising funds for prosthetics and sponsoring Ukrainian families in need. Mike Kieler and the local pickleball community organized Valley Rally, a county-wide tournament that raised $61,000 for Doctors Without Borders and World Central Kitchen.

And then there’s Dr. Gary Myers and his wife, Dr. Oksana Hauk Myers, two local residents with experience in Ukraine. The Myers operate a psychotherapy practice at the Vail Valley Center for Counseling & Psychotherapy in Avon.

Gary met Oksana in Lviv, a city in Western Ukraine, during a lecture tour in which he presented on a form of depression in people who emigrated from Ukraine and Russia to the United States. “Oksana and I decided that our personal and professional interests provided a solid foundation for our marriage and for cooperation in future psychotherapy collaboration,” he said.

In July, Hauk Myers traveled to a refugee center in Poland to provide psychotherapy and crisis intervention to families who were suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, loss, depression, and anxiety.

“Being originally from Ukraine, with family still there, the devastation of this war is with me daily. It was a moral obligation to find a way to help,” she said. “After the shock of the invasion passed, I traveled to Poland, (which) is graciously hosting more than two million refugees. I met with people face-to-face using my professional knowledge to help them access and process emotional pain, fear, rage, hopelessness, guilt, and despair.”

Dr. Oksana Hauk Myers, a Ukraine native, and Tally Grandjean, a volunteer nurse from Canada, at a Ukrainian refugee center in Ustrzyki Górne, Poland.

Courtesy photo

These emotional reactions to trauma, if unprocessed, create long-standing psychological problems such as PTSD, Hauk Myers said. This trauma is especially harmful for children.

“I am grateful that I was able to share some of my fellow countrymen’s worst nightmares and to bring some hope and positivity into their perspective for the future,” she said.

A few weeks ago, Dr. Gary Myers was invited by the Lviv Psychoanalytic Institute for Mental Health which provides training for Ukrainian therapists. He led a Zoom discussion on questions raised through conducting therapy in a war zone. Three hundred therapists participated despite increased air raid sirens and Russian bombing during the celebration of Ukrainian Independence Day.

I watched the almost two-hour-long session which was in sequential translation as the discussion unfolded. I found myself looking at the faces in the boxes, listening to their voices, and imagining what they were going through, where they were, and how this war had affected them personally and professionally.

The session centered around three questions:

How to remain professional in a time of war

Is therapeutic neutrality possible in a time of war?

Will a new ethics be born from new experience as a more irrevocable definition of what is good and what is evil?

The session began with opening statements, including this quote from Yuliia Medynska, director of the Lviv Psychoanalytic Institute for Mental Health: “We were emotionally stable and calm. Our unhurried work was favorable. War has blown up our mountains and havens, mixed everything up, and filled us with absurdity and danger.”

Myers started his discussion with a change to the wording in the literature distributed to the attendees referring to the war as a “military disturbance.” He said that the term “military disturbance” reflected the Ukrainian awareness that many politicians and much of the international media were uncomfortable using the politically fraught term “genocide.” He wanted attendees to know that he felt no such discomfort using the term, adding: “A brutal and unjust war of genocide affects the psyche differently than a traditional war.”

The discussion included detailed psychoanalytic treatments but also broad themes.

In Ukraine, unlike typical situations, “The therapist and patient are facing the same existential threat,” Myers said. “The therapist may become wounded healers by using their own reactions to experiences of fear, loss, and anger as resources for helping their patients to cope.”

There was discussion about therapy, and those in the field, serving an important aspect of the public good.

Courtesy photo

“Therapy is not simply the correct application of professional techniques,” Myers said. “The personhood and presence of the therapist are the most powerful therapeutic tools we have.”

There was general agreement that it is possible and necessary for therapists to remain professional in a time of war, but the concept of professionalism should include expressions of empathy and compassion in addition to the responsible use of techniques.

With respect to therapeutic neutrality, it may be possible to remain a neutral observer of patients’ feelings and behaviors. However, there was discussion about whether stricter forms of neutrality could limit expressions of empathy and compassion that provide support for both therapist and patient. These threats include injury, the sudden loss of family members, the loss of one’s home or even one’s town, or unspeakable war crimes.

Closing remarks on ethics emphasized the necessity of respecting and protecting boundaries, including personal, therapeutic and national boundaries. The daily notions of right and wrong are understandably challenged especially by an “unjust genocidal war that ignores established ethical principles of war and daily life,” Myers said.

Many Ukrainians question the adequacy of current ethical/legal frameworks to protect the vulnerable and feel that it is necessary to reexamine ethical principles and their ability to influence individual and collective behavior.

Myers said there are lessons for us in Eagle County as we continue to work to reduce the stigma of seeking treatment and build resources to serve the significant and growing behavioral health needs in our valley. This can include how the therapist and patient deal with sudden life-changing loss from suicide, illness and accidents.

Granted we are not at war here, but nevertheless, two lessons stand out.

First, is the timeliness of our response to requests for help. It takes courage to risk reaching out for help when we are feeling vulnerable and in need. No response, or a slow response, raises the levels of anxiety and despair in the help seeker.

Second, expressing empathy, compassion and being able just to sit with another and to listen deeply to their stories provides desperate and hurting people with a sense of companionship and hope.

Myers added, “The therapist and their patient work together to visualize the future and find those things that bring hope.”

Mark Wurzer is the publisher of the Vail Daily. Email him at mwurzer@vaildaily.com.