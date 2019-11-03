Vail Valley towns among Colorado’s safest cities

Eagle, Vail and Avon are among Colorado's safest cities, according to FBI data. This is Eagle's annual community potluck.

Daily file photo

Two Vail Valley communities, Eagle and Vail, are among Colorado’s 20 safest, and Avon is in the top 40, according to the FBI’s Unified Crime Reporting program as analyzed by SafeWise, a home security company.

Colorado’s safest city, Lamar, reported no murder, rape, aggravated assault, motor vehicle theft, or arson — and 85% of the Top 20 cities were murder-free.

Vail, Eagle and Avon are four times lower than the state and national averages for violent crimes, according to the data.

Vail saw only 1.09 violent crimes for every 1,000 residents. Even at that low crime rate, those numbers could be skewed to the high side — because of Vail’s transient workforce, and because the population swells during the ski season and summer.

Eagle saw 1.47 violent crimes for every 1,000 residents.

While violent crime rates are low, property crime rates are much higher.

Vail saw 44.78 property crimes per 1,000 residents. Eagle was much lower at 13.86 property crimes per 1,000 residents.

Colorado’s state property crime rate is 31.01 per 1,000 residents, higher than the national rate of 27.11.

“Although the state is slightly higher than the national averages for both violent and property crime, every city on our list reported fewer than 1.5 violent crime incidents per 1,000 people,” SafeWise’s Rebecca Edwards said.

How the safest cities are calculated

Violent crimes are aggravated assault, murder, rape, and robbery. Property crimes are burglary, arson, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft. Violent crime gets more emphasis because it typically results in physical harm, Edwards said.

It turns out Coloradans are as worried about digital security as property crimes … with good reason. Along with analyzing FBI data, SafeWise surveyed 5,000 people: 31% said they had experienced a digital security crime over the past year. Only 21% experienced a property crime and 6% a violent crime.