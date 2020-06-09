Vail Valley wakes up to snow: #VailLive
Overnight snow made for a wintery landscape in Eagle County on June 9.
Katie Nelson, at 4 Eagle Ranch, captured a photo this morning of a wagon in the snow.
“I’ve lived in the valley for 20 years, so I’m kind of used to these late storms,” she said. “It’s Colorado. It changes. I’m sure it will be sunny and warm by the end of the week.”
Use #VailLive on Instagram to have your photos featured.
