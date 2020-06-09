Vail Valley wakes up to snow: #VailLive | VailDaily.com
Vail Valley wakes up to snow: #VailLive

Use #VailLive on Instagram to have your photos featured

Staff Report
  

Overnight snow made for a wintery landscape in Eagle County on June 9.

Katie Nelson, at 4 Eagle Ranch, captured a photo this morning of a wagon in the snow.

“I’ve lived in the valley for 20 years, so I’m kind of used to these late storms,” she said. “It’s Colorado. It changes. I’m sure it will be sunny and warm by the end of the week.”

Beautiful day in the neighborhood #vaillive

Slow up – ice conditions #vaillive

