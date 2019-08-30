Vail Valley water district auctioning two plow trucks

The Eagle River Water & Sanitation District is selling at auction a pair of 2008 Chevrolet Silverado plow trucks.

brfERWSDAuction-VDN-082919

AVON — The Eagle River Water & Sanitation District is selling two 4×4 utility trucks with snowplows, one with an extended cab, and a handheld GPS unit. The sales are being conducted using the Public Surplus online auction service. Bidding opened Aug. 27 and closes at 6 p.m. Sept. 6.

“As a local government, we want to provide water and wastewater services at a reasonable cost to our taxpayers and ratepayers,” district fleet and facilities maintenance coordinator Gusty Kanakis said. “Using Public Surplus reduces district costs associated with selling used assets and it also broadens the buyer pool, which helps ensure the best value out of vehicles and equipment that were used to provide our community with these essential services.”

Auction items were used in everyday operations and were regularly maintained. District vehicles are replaced after about 110,000 miles, while equipment is replaced based on age, hours run, or operational needs.

Interested parties can sign up as registered buyers on the Public Surplus website, where they can also view the district page showing current auction items with pictures and vehicle information.

Kanakis manages the auction and is available through the Public Surplus website for questions. Bidders may arrange to inspect auction items between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, by contacting Kanakis, 970-477-5429. Test drives are not allowed for insurance reasons.

Items available in this auction and their minimum bids are:

• 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4X4 extended cab with plow. The minimum bid is $2,500.

• 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4X4 with plow. The minimum bid is $2,500.

• Trimble Geo7X GNSS handheld GPS with charger and case. The minimum bid is $1,000.

The highest bid submitted for each item that meets or exceeds the reserve amount will be the winning bidder, who will be notified directly by Public Surplus. Winners will pay their winning bid plus a 10 percent handling fee that is charged by Public Surplus. For more information, go to http://www.erwsd.org.