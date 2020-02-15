Vail Valley wildlife fence along I-70 has been repaired

The wildlife fence along Interstate 70 was damaged near Avon and near Wolcott. Holes in the fences have been repaired.

Special to the Daily

A pair of open spots have been patched in the Interstate 70 wildlife fence in the valley.

One hole was reported near mile marker 158, near Wolcott between I-70 and U.S. Highway 6. The other open spot was reported near mile marker 166 near Avon.

Elise Thatcher of the Colorado Department of Transportation wrote in an email that the fence near Wolcott now has a temporary patch. The damaged fence near Avon was repaired Feb. 11.

According to reader Jim Gonzalez, the fences were damaged for some time before the repairs were done.

“It’s very dangerous,” Gonzalez said, for both motorists and animals.

That’s especially true at night — “there’s no time to react,” he said. And, he added, with the decline in deer and elk herds in the valley, “we can’t afford to lose any” animals.

“CDOT understands the importance of wildlife fencing for keeping motorists and animals safe,” Thatcher wrote. “In recent weeks we have had to prioritize keeping roads in Eagle County clear of ice and snow. We worked to repair the wildlife fencing holes as quickly as possible and we appreciate the public’s patience.”

Thatcher added that CDOT reports show that a dead animal was picked up Jan. 27 near mile marker 159.

Vail Daily Business Editor Scott Miller can be reached at smiller@vaildaily.com or 970-748-2930.