Vail Valley Works program aims to strengthen workforce

An engaged employee is a happy employee and happy employees make the workplace work. In a valley where we are service-industry centric, employees are our most valuable asset and Vail Valley Partnership wants to cultivate Eagle County’s workforce.

VVP has made a commitment to the quality of Eagle County’s future by designing the Vail Valley Works program. By developing, training and supporting a network of aware and knowledgeable business leaders, the Vail Valley Works program will prepare them to take on the challenges of an ever-changing community.

VVP is championing these programs in response to a local need.

“We continue to hear from you – our members in the business community – that professional development, leadership and workforce training is of paramount importance,” said Chris Romer, president and CEO of VVP. “Vail Valley Works combines a variety of professional development tracks, opportunities and partners to bring this essential training to our businesses.”

Vail Valley Works isn’t just a one-hour or one-day class, starting in 2020 the VVP will offer its three Signature Courses:

Community Leadership Academy (Jan-July) – Enhance their leadership capabilities and connect with likeminded professionals in Eagle County.

NEXT Emerging Leaders (Jan-June) – Meet with six dynamic community leaders, learn from their success and growth, and grow your professional network.

Community Issues Bootcamp (May-Oct) – Learn about specific issues affecting our community. Each topic will be led by local and regional experts.

The education doesn’t end there. In 2021, VVP plans to expand upon these programs with Specialty Courses and Affiliate Courses. Specialty Courses will focus on specific training for civic leaders, tourism professionals, customer service, small business startups and more. The Affiliate Courses will leverage the incredible work already being done by its partners by offering more specific and advanced courses.

Vail Valley Partnership is ready to invest in your employees and create deeper community engagement, a better understanding of the issues facing Eagle County and personal leadership development. If you are ready to engage and take yourself or your staff to the next level, contact VVP and learn about special savings for members, nonprofit rates and other discounts. Visit http://www.vailvalleyworks.com for more details.