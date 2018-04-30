Vail Valley’s 2018 graduating seniors: a salute

Tess Johnson

Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy

Favorite school moment from any year: Having my mom excuse me for the Olympics.

Give a shout out: My two cats to whom I am allergic.

Summer plans: Train and travel.

Where are you headed this fall: The ski hill. Taking a gap year and going to University of Denver in the fall of 2019.

If you're leaving Eagle County, then what will you miss most: My cats.

In 10 years you'll be: A karaoke legend.

Favorite class ever: Sixth-grade history.

Class you wish had been offered: "How to unsubscribe."

Yesenia Briones

Battle Mountain High School

Favorite moment from any year: My favorite moment was attending "The Women's Foundation of Colorado, Together" speech by Michelle Obama last summer. She is someone I admire and look up to, not only because of her accomplishments as a first lady, but also her own career as a lawyer and support for women.

Give a shout out: Shout out to my parents for putting up with me and to my older brother for being an amazing role model. Also, to everyone in school, who I wish the best!

Summer plans: All I want from this summer is long, warm days on the beach volleyball courts and blue skies on the many wonderful Colorado lakes to go paddleboarding.

Where are you headed this fall: I'm going to be staying in the Vail Valley to take advantage of Colorado Mountain College's two-year program.

If you are staying, then what are you happiest about keeping: I am excited to keep the nature at close proximity and also all of the beautiful hikes that are close by, also the friendly community and neighbors that makes the Vail Valley such a pleasant place to live.

In 10 years I will be: I hope to be living on my own, working for one of the many growing companies in the valley. With a puppy (whose name remains undecided) going on daily hikes and supporting local children's programs. While traveling from my home country to Colorado and visiting my family and friends and exploring the many unique countries such as Italy, Rome and Morocco.

My favorite class: My favorite class was DE Biology with Caudill, because of how in-depth the class went into biology and how helpful it was in other classes later on. Caudill made the class fun and interesting and was a great teacher. He was invested in his students, while focused teaching one of the most difficult classes there is to offer.

A class I wish had been offered: A class I would have found very helpful would be one where basic knowledge such as taxes, balance a check book, budgeting and other important, useful skills.

Alex Chirichillo

Battle Mountain High School

Favorite school moment from any year: A student-produced concert called Vonaroo. Our band played an amazing set list during my junior year and had a blast!

Give a shout out: Jordan Stouflett (my bestie) and my Mum.

Summer plans: Work and play.

Where are you headed this fall: Colorado Mountain College then to CSU.

If you're leaving Eagle County, what will you miss most: The serenity of the forests and mountains. Oh, and skiing!

If you're staying, what are you happiest about keeping: The ability to quickly "escape" society and hide in the mountains

In 10 years you'll be: Doing environment and wildlife research for different states.

Favorite class ever: Advanced chemistry with the best teacher ever, Mr. Von.

Class you wish had been offered: Financial planning and "adult" life skills.

Lia Shtereva

Battle Mountain High School

Favorite school moment from any year: My favorite school moment is going to New Orleans with FBLA! It was so much fun! Thank you, Mrs. Mastel!

Give a shout out: Shout out to Mrs. Bretz for teaching me how to love math, to Mrs. Mastel for being such an amazing and supportive teacher and to Heather O'Mally for being one of the greatest people in my life and for accepting me with all my flaws.

Summer plans: Going back to my country, Bulgaria, and visiting my amazing friends!

Where are you headed this fall: University of Denver (DU).

If you are leaving Eagle County, what will you miss most: I'll miss the all-time incredible views, snowboarding and the fresh air!

In 10 years you will be: Hopefully a cool scientist

Favorite class ever: AP/DE Biology.

Class you wish had been offered: Video editing.

Alex Sturde

Battle Mountain High School

Favorite school moment from any year: That one snow day a year ago.

Give a shout out: Shout out to Red Bull for keeping me up enough to do my homework.

Summer plans: Working, hiking and biking.

Where are you headed this fall: Western State Colorado University.

If you're leaving Eagle County, what will you miss most: The people.

In 10 years you'll be: Either a very successful person or a skier.

Favorite Class ever: Video production with Mr. Lew.

Class you wish had been offered: Avalanche safety.