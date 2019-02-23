Vail Valley’s Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices honors its 2018 top producers

VAIL — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties recently announced its top performing brokers for 2018. Honorees included: Gerardo Avila, top individual broker for unit sales; Page Slevin, top individual broker for gross commission income; The Slaughter Group (Laurie Slaughter, Scooter Slaughter and Dana Hyatt), top producing team for unit sales; and Denton Advisory Group (Craig Denton, Kyle Denton and Kevin Denton), top producing team for gross commission income.

Gerardo Avila

A real estate broker in the Vail Valley since 2005, Avila has consistently been one of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties top producers, including earning this honor in 2017. He is also bi-lingual in Spanish and English.

Page Slevin

A seasoned real estate broker in Vail and Beaver Creek and the luxury residential markets, Slevin also brings additional expertise and transactional experience in commercial real estate. Her career recognitions include Chairman’s Circle Platinum, Chairman’s Circle Gold (Berkshire Hathaway: top one percent of U.S. for sales volume) and a the number-two company-wide ranking in 2016 for gross commission income.

The Slaughter Group

Eagle Valley residents for more than 35 years, The Slaughter Group also earned this distinction for 2017 (Laurie and Scooter Slaughter) and added Dana Hyatt to the team in 2018. The team's local real estate experience spans more than 24 years and includes residential, commercial and development property sales.

The Denton Advisory Group

Vail Valley residents since 1975, Craig Denton started The Denton Advisory Group in 1978 with Kyle joining in 2001 and Kevin in 2017. It was also in 2017 that The Denton Group earned the top team honors for gross commission income, and Kyle was named 2017 Realtor of the Year by the Vail Board of Realtors.

"These brokers not only stand out among Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties top producers but also among the best of the best in Vail Valley real estate," said Michael Slevin, owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties. "We are proud of their accomplishments, standards of excellence and longstanding commitment to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties."

Locally owned and managed by Michael Slevin, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties has been serving the Vail Valley since 1971 and is the only real estate brokerage firm with offices in six communities, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Avon, Edwards, Eagle and Gypsum. For more information, visit http://www.bhhscoloradoproperties.com or call 970-329-2482.