Vail Valley’s Bright Future Foundation receives El Pomar grant

El Pomar Foundation trustees approved $47,000 allocated to two nonprofit organizations in the high country region at the foundation’s May trustees meeting.

The Bright Future Foundation for Eagle County received $25,000 for the Bright House emergency shelter.

Other grants included $22,000 for a coal transition plant for Moffat County.

Founded by Spencer and Julie Penrose in 1937, El Pomar Foundation has a legacy of general purpose grant making. The competitive process remains the foundation’s primary vehicle for organizations to receive funding. Additionally, over the last 80 years, El Pomar has either developed or been entrusted with the stewardship of a number of other funds.

The foundation has 11 regional councils. Each council advises El Pomar Trustees and recommends grants to help support its communities. The High Country Regional Council recommends grants in Clear Creek, Eagle, Lake, Pitkin, and Summit Counties. For more information go to https://www.elpomar.org/grant-making/.