Vail Valley’s Citizens Police Academy teaches that Dee You Eye means you. Yeah you

Editor's note: This is the third of a four-part series about the Citizens Police Academy, which celebrated its 10th anniversary this year. The final part — Shots in the dark — will run in Thursday's Vail Daily.

AVON — Sometimes you take one for the team, and for DUI night during the Citizens Police Academy, a handful of civic-minded souls took several for the team.

The Citizens Police Academy celebrated its 10th year this fall, and for DUI night the emphasis was on celebration.

The Citizens' Police Academy is a six-week program conducted once each year. They can handle around 25 people. Avon Police Officer Eric Benson coordinates both the CPA and the Latin Academy, a Spanish language version.

It's designed to familiarize people with the how/what/why of police procedures, and gives you the chance to ask questions outside the realm of official business, when the questions tend to run toward, "Now, why am I being arrested?"

For the Drug Recognition and DUI enforcement session, participants learned to evaluate the sobriety of an individual and perform tests on an intoxicated person.

The police provided their own intoxicated persons. Volunteers were not difficult to find.