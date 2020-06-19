Vail Valley’s Eye Pieces names Poupore new CEO

Eye Pieces CEO Scott Poupore.



Eye Pieces of Vail has promoted Scott Poupore to serve as Chief Executive Officer.

Eye Pieces currently has five locations across the Vail Valley, along with a boutique in the Snowmass Base Village.

Founder Dan Barry — who opened his first Vail Valley optical boutique 40 years ago –— will serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for Eye Pieces.

“I have worked with Scott for more than 25 years and I have complete confidence in his ability to continue to steer this successful company in the right direction,” Barry said. “As chairman of the board, I look forward to focusing more on the long-term strategic vision for Eye Pieces.”

Poupore has been working as Director of Operations at Eye Pieces since 2012. A graduate of the Optical Technology program at Minnesota’s Eveleth Technical College, Poupore started with Eye Pieces in 1990 as a laboratory manager. He went on to hold positions at Oakley Inc. and SALT. Optics before rejoining the company in 2008.

“I’m honored for this opportunity to lead the Eye Pieces team into the future and to continue building on what Dan started 40 years ago. I’m so happy for him and want to make him proud,” said Poupore.

All five Vail Valley Eye Pieces stores are currently open and are following all state-mandated protocols for cleanliness and social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Comprehensive eye exams with Dr. Dan Giovagnoli can be booked online. The Snowmass Base Village store will reopen in mid-June.

For more information, go to http://www.eyepiecesofvail.com.