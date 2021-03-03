Vail Valley’s Eye Pieces opens new Eye Pieces Sport next to Sonnenalp

Eye Pieces currently has five locations across the Vail Valley, along with a boutique in the Snowmass Base Village. (Special to the Daily)



Eye Pieces of Vail recently announced its opening of the new Eye Pieces Sport store adjacent to the Sonnenalp Hotel in Vail Village.

The newest location of this Colorado business is focused on sport-specific eyewear and expertise with a wide range of prices, along with prescription lenses and services. The eyewear assortment, along with helmets and accessories, are for both summer and winter sports.

Open daily, the new Eye Pieces Sport carries a variety of sunglass brands — including Mykita, Moncler, Vaurnet and Oakley — along with ski goggles from Anon, Smith, Yniq, Oakley and Sweet Protection. Helmet options include Kask, Smith and Sweet Protection.

“We recognize that there is high demand for a less expensive, sportier product to fit the active lifestyles of many of our customers,” said Scott Poupore, chief executive officer of Eye Pieces. “Our decades of experience working in the mountains has taught us what works best for all of the different activities that our customers engage in and we love helping customers find the perfect gear.”

Eye Pieces currently has five other locations across the Vail Valley, along with a boutique in the Snowmass Base Village.

The new Eye Pieces Sport location is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, call 970-476-1984 or visit http://www.eyepiecesofvail.com .