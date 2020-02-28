Vail Valley’s Fill & Refill lets you replace the product, not the bottle it came in

Fill & Refill in Edwards is a place to replenish the things you use every day without buying more bottles.



Business name: Fill & Refill

Location: The Edwards Commercial Park near GOAT Fitness and Vail Valley Academy of Dance, 210 Edwards Village Blvd. Unit B.

Date opened: October, 2019.

Owner: Allison Burgund.

Contact information: Go to http://www.fillandrefill.com, or call 970-331-3444.

What goods or services do you provide? Fill & Refill is a refill store for products you use daily: shampoo, conditioner, hand soap, laundry soap, dish soap and more. We also offer sustainable goods including silk, biodegradable dental floss, reusable silicone bags and wax food wraps.

What’s new or exciting at your place? Fill & Refill is a sustainable option that hasn’t been available in the Vail Valley. The goal is to reduce single-use plastics one refill at a time. One of our greatest successes to date is working with suppliers to sell to us in bulk when they have never done it before, eliminating extra packaging at the source.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? Sustainability is such a big focus right now. At Fill & Refill we try to focus on offering real, attainable options that have not been available before, like refilling your laundry soap container rather than throwing it out and buying a duplicate plastic container.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? Sustainability is about making small changes, then trying more, starting something new & good.

What can your customers expect from you? There is a lot of education about what makes a product healthy that goes far beyond the impression you get from the label. Labels can be really misleading. I try to learn all I can about the products and what makes the ingredients healthier for your body and nature and discuss that with the customers.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: I grew up on Bainbridge Island in the Pacific Northwest, constantly adventuring in the outdoors. My family were all focused on protecting the environment. My father was an attorney for the EPA, my aunt was a head attorney for GreenPeace and my uncle was the head of the public defenders in Seattle. Protecting nature is in my blood.

In college I was an outdoor guide in Southern California and surfed as much as I could. I always felt better outdoors. In my professional life, I have been a graphic designer. Now that studies show it is actually raining micro plastics in Colorado, I want to protect nature for my kids and their kids, so they can have the same experiences in nature.

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened? People love to refill their bottles and jars with useful and healthy products. I love the creativity of the type of bottles that people bring to refill; it makes me smile every day. Among my favorites are large liquor bottles and old bottles used so many times the print has worn off. My favorite was a pickle jar.