Vail Valley’s first traumatic brain injury group launching March 19

More information: The group will provide support for county residents who have suffered brain injury and their families. After the first meeting, the group will meet every two weeks. Email Steve Lucido at steve.ecbisg@gmail.com .

Where: Edwards Interfaith Chapel, 32138 U.S. Highway 6, in the library/study room on the second floor.

If You Go …

EDWARDS — The Eagle County Brain Injury Group is the first of its kind in Eagle County, said Steve Lucido, who is helping get the group started.

"We want to provide support for county residents who have had brain injury. The group is also a support system for the families of those individuals," Lucido said. "Currently, local residents have to travel as far as Denver to participate in support groups."

The group's goal is to provide a safe, comfortable environment that allows people to share personal experience regarding injuries, treatments, obstacles and educational materials, Lucido said.

Support groups provide benefits including:

• Emotional healing from patients interacting with one another.

• Sharing experiences, which helps patients feel less alone and more able to handle day-to-day issues.

• Encouragement from learning about how others have faced similar situations.

• Contributing to a group, which helps members feel significant.

• Sharing personal information and experiences, which can be educational for all members.

• Making connections with people in similar circumstances, which helps with socialization.

• Members take responsibility for the work of the group, which helps build confidence.

• Honest sharing of common difficulties, which build a safe environment.

The Eagle County Brain Injury Group is independent, with support from the Brain Injury Alliance of Colorado and Mind Springs Health. It will meet at the Edwards Interfaith Chapel.