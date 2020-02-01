Vail Valley’s Go Higher Photography creates virtual tours of homes, structures

Patrick Tvarkunas of Go Higher Photography.



Tell your story! Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail Daily. To learn more, email Vail Daily Business Editor Scott Miller, smiller@vaildaily.com, or call 970-748-2930.

Business name: Go Higher Photography.

Date opened: November, 2014.

Owner: Patrick Tvarkunas.

Contact information: Call 970-471 6144 or email info@gohigherphotography.com. On the web, go to http://gohigherphotography.com/matterport

What goods or services do you provide? We provide immersive 3D virtual tours for VRBO and Homeaway hosts using our 4k Matterport camera. This technology lets potential clients walk through your property in virtual space on a smartphone, tablet, or desktop before booking.

We have also provided before and after construction as-built tours, recordings for legal proceedings and insurance claims and can share virtually any space you can think of via Google Street View — walk through the lobby of the Four Seasons or peruse a bar in virtual reality before you actually visit.

What differentiates your business from the competition? We have seen numerous properties that look great with photos, but when you arrive and it is cramped, dark and disappointing. Our virtual tour is an accurate depiction of your property that is accurate to within 1%, showing depth and space with real-world precision.

Our Virtual Tour will increase web engagement with your property and improve client satisfaction by setting expectations immediately and accurately. We also offer a simple pricing structure of 15 cents per square foot that includes shooting outdoor decks and living areas that are not counted in the actual square footage of the property. We can also deliver 2D high resolution photos captured from the virtual tour that are perfect for the net. Call us now for new client specials!

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? We are long-time locals and offer the familiarity and customer service of a local company combined with the precision, attention to detail, and value you expect from a much larger business. We will be filming every inch of your property and you can trust us to respect your home as if it was our own. We also will respect your time by being punctual and offering fast turnarounds, often the very next day after shooting!

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: We are proud of providing real estate Matterport Virtual Tours exclusively for Slifer, Smith & Frampton Real Estate since 2015. Now with VRBO and HomeAway integrating Matterport Virtual Tours into their ecosystem we can provide rental hosts a new tool to market the incredible properties on offer in this amazing mountain valley.

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened? Being all alone for hours in large, empty houses can let your imagination run wild. Thankfully, the creaking floors and doors were just the hot tub repairman making an unannounced visit — phew!