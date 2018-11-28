Vail Valley’s River Radamus, Glenwood’s Cooper Cornelius among U.S. Ski Team racers hosted by Edwards Elementary

YouthPower365 and the Vail Valley Foundation are hosting kids between the ages of 5 and 12 in a special viewing area to watch this weekend’s Birds of Prey races in Beaver Creek. Kids Zone is sponsored by TIAA Bank. You have to sign up online in advance.

EDWARDS — You can get there from here. River Radamus did it, the latest local to become a World Cup racer.

YouthPower365 and the Vail Valley Foundation arranged for several members of the men's U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team to end training Wednesday, Nov. 28, with the students of Edwards Elementary School.

The racers — Travis Ganong, Sam Morse, Luke Winters, Cooper Cornelius and River Radamus — spent the better part of an hour answering questions from the kids.

They were not your normal press conference questions about wax and wind.

Radamus spent three years wisely and well in Edwards Elementary. Jennifer Martinez was one of his teachers. Beth Cooney was his fourth-grade teacher. They recall him as "spirited" and "energetic."

"He was a great student, and kind," Cooney said. "It became apparent early that he would probably be a ski racer."

Questions questions

The racers faced a couple hundred Edwards Elementary students, who asked all sorts of stuff.

So, the kids asked, how fast do you go when you're racing?

Top speed estimates ranged up to 111 mph. It was just a big number until Edwards Elementary Principal Matthew Abramowitz reminded the students that the speed limit on Interstate 70 is 75 mph.

The World Cup migrates to Europe after this weekend, where the snow circus will stay for the rest of the winter. So, the kids asked, what's your favorite country to race in? There's no place like home, the racers replied.

"This one. Nothing beats racing at home," Radamus said.

How much work is it to be a World Cup racer? It takes both focus and fun, Ganong said.

Racing at home

"Focus and fun will take you as far as you can, but if you don't have fun it's just a job," Ganong said.

Morris advised them to ski as much as they can, no matter what kind of skiing it is.

"You're in a great place to do that," Morse said.

Cornelius, born and raised in Glenwood Springs, said he loves racing at home.

Racers wreck sometimes, and all said they've crashed, sometimes spectacularly. They were less enthusiastic about whether they had ever snowboarded. They all had, sometimes more successfully than others.

"I was terrible," Morse said.

They all started young, 1 or 2 years old. Most have accumulated around 80 pairs of skis, and they all admit they don't speak enough languages. Radamus got a round of applause when he reminded the students that he's pretty good at Spanish because he attended bilingual classes at Edwards Elementary.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.