Vail Valley’s Shop With a Cop pairs first responders with kids for Christmas shopping

VAIL — Some of Santa's helpers rocketed to the top of Santa's good list.

Shop With a Cop brought together first responders, fire fighters, cops and kids from all over the Vail Valley for Christmas shopping, present wrapping and a little quality time with Santa Claus.

If you're Santa, you get to park the sleigh for free in Vail — another reason Santa's helpers are on the good list.

This was the third annual Shop With A Cop event. And yes, Santa was there.

Local schools come up with a list of kids who might benefit from this, and away they go, tugging their cop shoppers along with them.

Through sponsors and fundraising, the kids get around $100 to buy gifts for their family members. Like all of us, if they have any money left, they might get a little something for themselves. Most don't, though.

In fact, the fastest fast draw you'll ever see cops perform is reaching into their wallet to discreetly pull out some extra cash if their kid runs a little short.

"This magical evening was enjoyed by all," Eagle County Sheriff James Van Beek said.

This year included 55 elementary school kids, all paired with a cop or first responder, and given an hour to shop at a local store. They also got a holiday meal basket, a visit with Santa and some help from the cops wrapping presents.

Law enforcement along with the Gypsum and Eagle fire departments all helped to bring this very special event to our local elementary school children. Funding for this event was only made possible through the support of the community, Van Beek said.

"We take great pride in working together with our community, our first responders and our youth to bring positive opportunities, build relationships and continue to be proud to serve," Van Beek said.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.