Vail Valley’s ‘Shop With a Cop’ shares holiday spirit with officers, kids

Donate to Shop With A Cop To donate or help sponsor a child in this year’s Shop with a Cop, contact Deputy Megan Heil at 970-376-7058, or Deputy Lisa Vasquez 970-376-7036 before December 2. It is $100 to sponsor one child.

Santa’s “good” list just got better.

The fifth annual Shop with a Cop puts dozens of kids together with local law enforcement for Christmas shopping, present wrapping and a little quality time with Santa Claus.

The first four Shop With a Cop events were so successful in the Vail Valley that the program is expanding this year to the Roaring Fork Valley.

“We are grateful to share this holiday tradition with at least 40 families,” the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said in a media announcement for the event.

Shop With a Cop is the evening of Dec. 4.

Santa’s very best helpers

Children are selected from local public elementary schools and paired with someone from law enforcement. The kids get $100 to shop for holiday gifts at Walmart in Avon. If they have any money left they get to spend it on themselves. Most don’t, though. In fact, one of the best quick-draws you’ll ever see a police officer perform is when they reach for their wallet to slip their kid a few extra bucks.

When they’re done shopping, ECO Transit hauls the kids, their gifts and new first responder friends to 4-Eagle Ranch for an evening of gift wrapping, dinner and a visit from Santa.

The selected families also get a holiday meal basket and goodies from donations by local businesses and the Salvation Army Vail Valley.

They still need gender-neutral, kid-friendly toys, books, games and other gift items for the children and their families.

If you can’t make a monetary donation, the Sheriff’s Office suggests a child-friendly or family-friendly product or service that can be added to the holiday meal baskets.