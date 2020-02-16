Vail Valley’s Slifer Smith & Frampton adds Cara Connolly as a broker

Cara Connolly



Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate, has announced that broker Cara Connolly has joined the firm. Connolly joins the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek office, focusing on luxury resort real estate, as well as helping people throughout the Vail Valley with their real estate needs.

Connolly has worked with the East West family of companies for 17 years. She began in 2003 with the Slifer Smith & Frampton corporate marketing team. She earned her real estate license in 2008 and had the opportunity later that year to launch a new division, Luxury Home Rentals by East West. Most recently, Connolly led the owner acquisition and business development efforts for East West Hospitality.

“It was in this role that I began to deeply understand the needs of luxury clientele,” Connolly said. “I’ve always loved connecting people with amazing opportunities in our Valley. It is such a special place to call home.”

Slifer Smith & Frampton branch broker Steve Cardinale said, “Cara’s local knowledge and extensive experience with East West makes her a huge asset for us. She’s a charismatic, positive force with excellent customer service skills We are thrilled that she is joining our team at the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek office.”

Connolly is involved in many associations and organizations in her community. She’s on the membership committee of the Vail Board of Realtors and part of the Real Estate Negotiation Institute. She’s also a member of the PTA for Brush Creek Elementary School, part of the Rocky Mountain Pi Beta Phi Alumni club and a member of The Vail Church.

“Growing up, my family owned a handful of commercial properties and to this day, my father still runs his own small business in the south,” Connolly said. “I grew up understanding how hard work, follow through and curating genuine relationships will shape your life. I look forward to continuing these values here in our valley.”

For more information, go to http://www.vailrealestate.com, http://www.beavercreekhomes.com, or call 970-401-4071.