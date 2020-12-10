Vail Valley’s Slifer Smith & Frampton part of new global brand

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate has joined a partnership with several other realty firms that will operate under the Forbes Global Realty umbrella.



This has been an eventful couple of years for the valley’s biggest real estate company.

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate announced this week it has joined Forbes Global Properties. The partnership is the biggest of the firm’s recent big deals, including moving into the Roaring Fork Valley and Denver markets.

The new brand uses the Forbes name to link a number of real estate firms in the U.S. and Europe.

Slifer Smith & Frampton founding partner Harry Frampton said it took two years to create the new brand.

Both Frampton and John Pfeiffer, the company’s president and managing broker, stressed that the company will remain locally owned and operated. In fact, Slifer Smith & Frampton is one of 10 owners of the new brand. That’s why the deal took two years to complete.

Pfeiffer said properties will still appear in local Multiple Listing Services, but only Forbes Global Properties members will have access to the brands listings across the world.

In addition to the specific website, Pfeiffer said the real estate project will have a presence on the Forbes.com website, which has roughly 100 million unique visitors per months.

That exposure is “an important key to this,” Pfeiffer said.

“No matter where you go… you know Forbes,” Pfeiffer said, adding that the company’s various websites and publications are present in 70 countries. That includes 5.8 million readers of the U.S. print publications.

The new partnership took more than negotiating. Now that the deal’s been announced, Pfeiffer said Slifer Smith & Frampton is changing the logo on everything from its for-sale signs to its letterhead and website art.

Frampton said he’s excited about the new partnership.

“I can’t tell you how pleased we are,” Frampton said.

Frampton noted that Forbes as a company has expanded its reach in recent years. The expansion of the Forbes brands “will give us great reach for international business,” Frampton said.

Frampton added that Forbes Global Properties’ partners are similar to Slifer Smith & Frampton: among the most prominent firms in their individual markets.

The partnership provides all the participants reach into each others’ markets, Frampton said.

“And who are (the partners’) subscribers and customers? Significant business people and entrepreneurs,” Frampton said. “Those are the people who come here.”

Forbes’ Global Properties’ board of directors includes members from all the participating firms, which Frampton called “a who’s who” of powerful people in the real estate business.

That knowledge base will be important in both the present and future.

“It will help (Pfeiffer and others) a lot,” Frampton said. “We don’t have all the answers.”