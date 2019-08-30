Vail Valley’s Slifer Smith & Frampton sees sales success at Avon townhome projects

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate quickly sold all of the Riverfront Townhomes in Avon.

AVON — In less than 10 weeks, Avon-based real estate firm Slifer Smith & Frampton, successfully sold out all townhomes in two new luxury developments in Avon.

The Riverfront townhome development was released in two phases, and completely sold out in 69 days. The first phase, consisting of 13 units, sold out in 55 days. The second phase, consisting of the remaining six units, sold out in two weeks.

For Basecamp on the Creek, Slifer Smith & Frampton was brought on in July to sell the remaining four units after it had been on the market for two and a half years. Within 10 days, the Slifer Smith & Frampton team sold three of the four units. The fourth unit was under contract within five weeks.

Basecamp on the Creek and Riverfront Townhomes, both situated on the Eagle River at the base of Beaver Creek, have easy access to skiing and other recreation.

“Not only is there a big demand for new construction, buyers are also looking for residences that are walkable to the town’s restaurants, shops and other amenities,” said Molly Griffin, the listing broker for Riverfront Townhomes. “They want an urban lifestyle that’s close to the mountains with spectacular views, and both developments offer exactly that.”

Slifer Smith & Frampton founding partner Harry Frampton added, “This recent success further confirms Slifer Smith & Frampton’s excellent reputation as the longest-serving and most knowledgeable real estate firm in the valley.”

Slifer Smith & Frampton has more than 100 brokers with an average of 20 years of experience, making them a valuable resource when it comes to real estate in the valley. The firm has 27 offices located throughout the Vail Valley, Summit County and now Roaring Fork Valley.

For more information, go to http://www.vailrealestate.com.