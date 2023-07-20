Vail Valley’s SpeakUp ReachOut announces auditions for ‘This is My Brave’ show

The cast from 2022's "This is My Brave" show take a bow. The show, which allows people to express their mental and behavioral challenges, returns this year, with auditions in August.

SpeakUp ReachOut/Courtesy photo

This Is My Brave, Inc., a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the stigma surrounding mental illness through storytelling, and SpeakUp ReachOut, whose mission is to reduce instances of suicide in Eagle County, are hosting auditions Aug. 7, 12 and 17 for the Second Annual “This is My Brave – The Show.” The show will be held Oct. 19 at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek.

SpeakUp ReachOut hosted the inaugural “This is My Brave – The Show Eagle Valley” in October 2022 at The Riverwalk Theater in Edwards. The seven-member cast shared their lived experiences with substance abuse, trauma, PTSD, suicidal ideation, suicide loss, traumatic brain injury and their subsequent recovery journeys through poetry, dramatic dialogue, short-film, mixed media and original music.

Cast member Sherry Hall, who lost her son to suicide in 2020 when he was 50 years old, read poetry she’d written about his struggles throughout his life and after his death. By 2022, she felt ready to share her story as part of her healing journey and has found purpose through doing so. “Being part of ‘This Is My Brave’ changed the way people talk to me and see me. I see myself differently,” she said. “SpeakUp ReachOut has given me a community of people who care about me.”

Hall continues to be involved with SpeakUp ReachOut and is currently the peer lead for the Mothers Who Lost a Child to Suicide support group.

If you have lived experience with any of these challenges, SpeakUp ReachOut wants to offer you the spotlight to share your story. No performing experience is necessary. Pieces should be limited to five minutes in length.

Auditions will be held:

Aug. 7 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at the Edwards Field House, 450 Miller Ranch Road.

Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Avon Fleet Maintenance Building, 500 Swift Gulch Road.

Aug. 17, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Mountain Recreation Gypsum Field House, 52 Lundgren Boulevard.

Register to audition at https://bit.ly/3NATT4z . A parental consent form is required for those under 18.

For audition tips, go to ThisIsMyBrave.org/blog/audition-tips

SpeakUp ReachOut, founded in 2009, reduces instances of suicide in Eagle County and helps those affected by it to address their pain. Go to SpeakUpReachOut.org to learn more. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call Your Hope Center at 970-306-HOPE (4673) or Colorado Crisis Services at 844-493-8255.