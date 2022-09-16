Vail’s winter lodging picture remains uncertain

While summer lodging occupancy was down from 2021, rates have been increasing, meaning revenue is about even with that seen a year ago.

Scott Miller/Vail Daily archive

Summer lodging is ending on a high note, but there’s still a good bit of uncertainty as guests begin to book their winter trips.

The latest mountain resort region numbers from Destimetrics, part of the Business Intelligence division of Inntopia, show a strong August making up part of a summer-long decline in hotel occupancy from 2021. August reservations compared to 2021 actually declined by about 5%, but rate increases of a similar amount resulted in roughly flat revenue.

By the numbers 0.7%: Decline from 2019 in occupancy on the books for to 2022-23 ski season.

8.3%: National inflation rate for August.

5.2%: Year-over-year wage gains reported in August.

3.2%: August decline in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Source: Destimetrics. Numbers are for a set of 17 mountain destinations including Vail and Beaver Creek.

According to information from Destimetrics, a more apt comparison is 2019, the summer before 2020’s COVID-19 pandemic and the 2021 explosion of pent-up demand.

Compared to 2019, region-wide occupancy was down 9.7%. But rates are up more than 36%, good news for lodging industry revenue.

Destimetrics is now measuring reservations for the November through February portion of the ski season. Region-wide occupancy is down less than 1% compared to the similar period last year.

Jonathan Reap, the sales and marketing director for the Four Seasons Resort and Residences in Vail, said winter there so far is “pacing well,” for the first quarter of 2023.

“We’re feeling optimistic,” Reap said.

Snow, and…

But there’s still a good bit of uncertainty. The key part of that uncertainty is snow, of course. But Tom Foley of Destimetrics said winter success also depends on factors including hotel rates, consumer inflation and the status of financial markets.

Rates have been growing faster than inflation over the past couple of years. “We’re seeing 10 to 15% rate increases over last year,” Foley said, adding that so far there seems to be consumer tolerance for those rates.

Mark Herron is the local vice president for Invited Home, a luxury residential rental company. He’s also a member of the Vail Local Marketing District Advisory Council.

Herron said that the board recently approved spending more than $100,000 this coming season to promote Vail’s lodging sector. That spending is particularly aimed at driving occupancy in the early winter.

Herron said data so far shows Vail’s lodging is pacing behind last season, and occupancy is starting to slip.

Economic uncertainty is playing a role in that decline, Herron said, adding that he wonders if the ski industry isn’t becoming more elite.

While skiing and snowboarding is already a middle- to upper-class sport, Herron wondered at what point pricing drives people away. Another complication is the opening of international travel.

“There’s more opportunity for everyone,” Reap said. “We just have to show the value… and why Vail’s the best.”

Sure, the pass price is great

While Vail Resorts’ Epic Pass — currently priced at $879 for an all-access pass — has done a lot to democratize the sport, Herron noted that prices are rising for just about everything else.

In addition, the Epic Pass has also created a category of guest Herron calls the “snow chaser,” who checks conditions at various resorts before booking lodging and travel. That’s basically a reversal of the old model, in which guests booked lodging, then flights, then lift tickets.

“High net worth” guests and dedicated snow chasers will come, Herron said. And, Reap noted, groups are back to being an important part of the local lodging picture.

“Group for next year is looking good,” Reap, said, adding that’s the way the Four Seasons builds its foundation for a year.

Ultimately, though, the valley’s winter season depends, as always, on the weather.

“Irrespective of economic forces, snow is the biggest driver,” Foley said.