Vail value cards now good for Red Sandstone parking

Vail’s parking value cards can now be used at the town’s Red Sandstone Parking Structure, adjacent to Red Sandstone Elementary School.

Special to the Daily

Vail value cards will now be accepted for entry to the Red Sandstone parking garage for the remainder of the winter season in addition to their use for access to discount parking in the Vail Village and Lionshead parking structures.

The Red Sandstone parking garage, located at 559 North Frontage Road, provides 120 spaces every day and up to 160 spaces on days when the adjacent elementary school is not in session.

Capacity is available to accommodate value card holders on levels three and four as well as existing Red parking pass holders on a first-come, first-served basis. The additional use of value cards at the Red Sandstone garage had been delayed until after the holidays to ensure availability of spaces.

Pricing for parking at the Red Sandstone garage has been set at $5 for Vail value card holders and $10 for Eagle County value card holders Sunday through Thursday. On Friday, Saturday and holidays, the price is $10 for Vail value card holders and $15 for Eagle County value card holders.

The cards may be purchased from the town’s parking pass sales office in the Vail Municipal Building, open 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. To qualify, value card recipients must be a resident or property owner in Vail or Eagle County or employed in Vail or Eagle County working a minimum of 30 hours per week.

To access the Red Sandstone garage, pass holders activate an automated gate similar to the entry-exit systems used in the Vail Village and Lionshead parking structures.

For more information on the town’s parking programs, go to http://www.vailgov.com/parking or call the parking sales office, 970-479-2104.