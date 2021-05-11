Vail Veterans Program hosting charity workout in honor of fallen brother who died by suicide

The Vail Veterans Program and CrossTraining Fitness of Vail will be hosting “Bubba’s Memorial Workout” on May 22. A GoFundMe has been set up in honor of Christopher “Bubba” Rush, with funds supporting the Vail Veterans Program.

GoFundMe / Special to the Daily

On May 22, the Vail Veterans Program will be honoring the life and service of Christopher “Bubba” Rush with a partner workout at CrossTraining Fitness of Vail.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the workout, “Bubba’s Memorial Workout,” to support the Vail Veterans Program , which provides injured military and their families with innovative and transformational programs that build confidence and improve lives.

“The workout has been designed to highlight Chris’ years of service (also the highest daily veteran suicide rate), date of death, number of deployments and date of birth,” the GoFundMe site says. “It will be a partner workout to highlight the fact that we need one another in times of hardship and can’t go it alone. The workout is written below and can be modified as needed and is designed as an ’I Go, You Go,’ so partners can complete the repetitions as a team.

Bubba’s Memorial Workout

Part 1: 22 Minute AMRAP (complete as many rounds as possible in 22 minutes) of: 4 pullups, 21 sit ups, 20 wall balls

Part 2: 6 Rounds of: 5 deadlifts, 22 burpee box jumps, 79 air squats

Location and time: Crosstraining Fitness Vail, 41199 U.S. Highway 6, Avon, on Saturday, May 22, at 9:30 a.m.

Supporting veterans

After spending his childhood in the Vail Valley, Chris went on to serve as a combat controller with the United States Air Force Special Operations Command. During his two decades of service, Chris had six deployments, earned the rank of master sergeant and received dozens of commendations including the Bronze Star with Valor Device, the Purple Heart and the Meritorious Service Medal.

“On April 21, 2020, we lost Chris to suicide,” organizers of the memorial workout said. “In his final years he battled alcoholism and the invisible trauma of combat. He became isolated from the love and support that others tried to share and ended the pain and anguish he alone could not heal. Suicide affects veterans at an alarming rate. It has been reported that between 17 and 22 veterans die by suicide every day. When someone loses a loved one unexpectedly there is always grief and heartache. When your loved one dies by suicide there is also shame and guilt. While these emotions have been paralyzing at times since his loss, we know the only way to help others is by sharing our story.

“We hope through this event we can show our support to veterans in their effort to find healing and a sense of purpose and community after their service to this country.”

Vail Veterans Program provides injured military and their families with innovative and transformational programs that build confidence and improve lives.

“Chris loved coming home to the mountains and we believe in the therapeutic power of being in this setting,” the Vail Veterans Program said.

For more information, to sign up or to donate, visit the “Bubba’s Memorial Workout” GoFundMe page . The page’s goal is $10,000, and as of Tuesday afternoon was at $1,300/