Vail Veterans Program names Lindsay Humphreys its new executive director

VAIL — Lindsay Humphreys will follow a legend, and the legend will help her along.

Humphreys is the Vail Veterans Program's new executive director. Group founder Cheryl Jensen is handing over the reins; Humphreys' first day was Monday, Feb. 12.

Jensen is sticking around as board chair. Humphreys previously served on the program's board of directors.

"We are pleased to announce this appointment, " said Jensen, who chairs the board of directors. "Lindsay will bring leadership, creativity and a deep sense of commitment to our organization. She has a passion for the mission of the Vail Veterans Program and will work to provide life-changing programs for our nation's heroes."

The Vail Veterans Program provides therapeutic and rehabilitative outdoor sports programs for military members who have suffered catastrophic injuries while serving our country.

Meet the new boss

Recommended Stories For You

For Humphreys, the Vail Veterans Program is personal. Many members of her family are veterans and her brother is serving as an active duty member in the U.S. Navy.

Prior to joining the organization, Humphreys co-founded a Denver-based behavior therapy company that provided applied behavior analysis services for children and adults with developmental delays and disabilities. Over the years, Humphreys has held leadership and development positions in the Vail Valley at the Vail Resorts Adaptive Program and Can Do Multiple Sclerosis.

Humphreys was first introduced to the Vail Veterans Program while managing the Vail Adaptive Program, and has served as secretary of the group's board of directors since 2009. She graduated from Colorado State University, has research experience at the University of Denver and completed graduate work in psychology at the University of Northern Colorado.

"I am tremendously honored and humbled to be a part of an organization that gives back to those who have sacrificed so much," Humphreys said. "As I reflect on the growth of the organization under the incredible leadership of Cheryl Jensen and look forward to the future, I am deeply committed to our mission and truly believe that our programs are needed now more than ever. I am excited to work with an exceptional team of dedicated board members, staff, ambassadors and volunteers."

Once and forever

When Jensen founded the Vail Veterans Program in 2004, she invited seven wounded service members to Vail. She thought it would be a one-time event. It wasn't.

Under Jensen's leadership over the last 14 years, what was originally envisioned as a single event has grown into a variety of programs that have served over 2,500 veterans and their families. Programs range from the adventurous to the connective, including summer and winter therapeutic recreational programming, caregiver-specific wellness events and empowerment trainings.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.