Vail Veterans Program promotes Rebecca Aliber to director of programs

VAIL — The Vail Veterans Program is promoting Rebecca (Becca) Aliber to director of programs, the organization announced.

Aliber joined the Vail Veterans Program in 2016 as the program and development coordinator, providing logistical and development support to more than 10 programs a year for wounded veterans and their families.

"I am honored to be a part of the Vail Vets team and fortunate to assist in providing life-changing programs to our nation's heroes," Aliber said. "As director of programs, I look forward to continuing to grow our vital programming to help to meet the evolving needs of wounded veterans and their families."

Vail Veterans Program founder and board chair Cheryl Jensen said Aliber is an "invaluable asset to the organization."

"Her commitment is to meeting the changing needs of veterans through our innovative programs that generate positive outcomes for both our veterans and their families," Jensen said.

Founded in 2004, the Vail Veterans Program provides individualized outdoor therapeutic and rehabilitative programs. The organization has served approximately 930 veterans and 1,400 family members and military medical staff.

Programs are provided free of charge to veterans and their families because of the generous support of donors, corporate sponsors and volunteers.

For more information on Vail Veterans Program, including how to donate and/or volunteer, visit vailveteransprogram.org or call 970-476-4906.