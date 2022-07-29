Vail Veterans Program welcomes back summer participants

The Blain family enjoys a raft trip during the Vail Veterans Program.

Vail Veterans Program/Courtesy photo

After a two-year halt due to COVID-19 restrictions, summer programs are back for the vets participating in the Vail Veterans Program. The summertime version of the successful winter program brings military wounded and their families out for a week of fun, comradery and growth with the mountains as a backdrop.

“Vail Veterans Program is thrilled to resume the 2022 Summer Family Program, along with our summer Family Support Programs. Our veterans and their families have the opportunity to connect with one another through activities and new experiences, learn new coping mechanisms and heal together in the Colorado Rockies,” said Jenn Brown, executive director of the Vail Veterans Program.

What was founded in 2004 by Cheryl Jensen as a program that brought wounded vets and their families out to participate in winter sports such as adaptive skiing, snowboarding and ski biking, has expanded into the summer and includes a vast amount of summertime sports and recreational activities like rafting, fly-fishing, zip-lining, and adaptive biking.

At the Vail Veterans Program summer offerings, fly-fishing, rafting, and zip-lining are just a few of the sports and activities designed to inspire the participants.

Daniel Milchev/Courtesy photo

Earlier this week, the Vail Veterans Program welcomed 14 veterans, 12 spouses and caregivers, 31 children and three hospital staff. This format provides a space for families to reconnect and bond despite the new realities their family might be facing.

Ross Blain, who served as a master gunnery sergeant in the United States Marine Corps, was wounded in Afghanistan in 2010 and was initially exposed to the Vail Veterans Program while at the Balboa Naval Medical Hospital in San Diego. He and his family have been able to participate in the Vail Veterans Program three times, once in the winter and twice in the summer.

“I remember my first experience coming in during the summer of 2017 and a new environment can always be hard with PTSD, but the staff was so welcoming and to meet with other disabled veterans and their families in this environment was so helpful,” Ross Blain said.

The Blain family has done three trips with the Vail Veterans Program in the summer and winter.

Vail Veterans Program/Courtesy photo

Ross’s wife, Gemma, remembers the raft trip with the family during that first stay in Vail.

“I’ll admit, the instructor had to pull us back in and reminded us that we needed to sync up and work together, but we needed that. We needed that reminder and it was great to see that happen and get our family to work together.”

During the family trips at the Vail Veterans Program, the vets not only bond with other vets and other families, but the bonds within the families grow stronger.

“The team building and re-establishing that chemistry as a family and to go out there and do things we’ve never done before, as a family, is huge,” Ross Blain said.

“To see myself and also see my kids gain self-confidence, no matter what obstacle is placed before us, I think it’s very symbolic as far as challenges in life and how you persevere whatever the obstacle may be. You might be scared, you might be fearful, but just pressing through it, and getting on the other end, you look back on the experience and think, ‘Wow, that was pretty cool!’”

Ross has six children and they were able to fly in from all over to be a part of the Vail Veterans Program this week. The eldest, Ronald, flew the furthest, from England, where he is playing basketball. The youngest, August, is 4 years old and he is just starting to experience the activities, but Guillaume, who was too young to experience much of the activities on the last trip, took to the activities and showed no fear this year.

“I’m scared of heights and when we were zip-lining, Guillaume did the plunge, which is where you drop from a cliff, and you are all harnessed in, but I was still scared. Then I thought, ‘If my 6-year-old can do it, I have to do it’ and I did it,” Gemma Blain said.

The Blain family cherishes the family time and bonding they get during the Vail Veterans Program.

Vail Veterans Program/Courtesy photo

Ross’s daughter, Jaelyn, is heading off to college this fall and she appreciated the family time and the confidence boost.

“It’s been great to share these things with my family and it shows you that you can get over fears and you get to experience new stuff. It has inspired me also, and I’ll bring these ideas with me as I go into college,” Jaelyn Blain said.

The Vail Veterans Program creates relationships that go beyond the vets’ stay in Vail. It is a lifelong connection.

“The outreach, the concern and compassion, is amazing. We were having some financial troubles during COVID in the early part of the pandemic and Cheryl reached out and helped our family financially and that had an immediate impact. They are always communicating with us. I just can’t say enough about this organization,” Ross Blain said.

The Vail Veterans Program offers these events and many more at no charge to the veterans and their families. In August, the Vail Veterans Program will host a golf program and two military caregiver programs in September.

“It’s so important to be bringing our wounded veterans, their caregivers, and family members together in person in Vail after the last two years to continue their healing journey and inspire hope,” Brown said.

To learn more, go to VailVeteransProgram.org .