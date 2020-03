Autoridades del condado Eagle continúan haciendo planes ante la llegada del coronavirus

Burton US Open 2020: How to snowboard to the halfpipe viewing area Vail Daily’s Ross Leonhart shows Burton US Open spectators how to snowboard to the halfpipe viewing area for Saturday’s finals. The women’s competition is at 11am; men compete at 2pm.

WATCH: 3-year-old local tries snowboarding at Burton Riglet Park in Vail Check out 3-year-old Winnie Swonger, of Vail, at the Burton Riglet Park during the Burton US Open. The Riglet Park is for kids ages 3 to 6 and will be open from 9 a.m. to...

VIDEO: Hundreds of snowboarders take to Vail Mountain for A Ride For Jake Burton “We have a responsibility to keep snowboarding alive and well, and he left it in our hands.”

WATCH: Red Gerard, Anna Gasser and Mark McMorris talk with Sean Naylor at the Burton US Open Vail Daily's Sean Naylor talks with Red Gerard, Anna Gasser and Mark McMorris at the 2020 Burton US Open in Vail, Colorado.