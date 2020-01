El campus de Colorado Mountain College en Edwards abre una alacena con alimentos sin coste para estudiantes con la ayuda de The Community Market

VIDEO: 55 inches and counting at Vail in Jan, On the Hill with John LaConte Vail Daily reporter John LaConte snowboards Vail Mountain during a snow event on Jan. 27, 2020. Vail has received 55 inches of snow so far in January.

WATCH: X Games silver medalist Jake Pates, of Eagle, in ’24SEVEN’ Watch Jake Pates prepare for the competition season in the new YouTube series ’24SEVEN’, produced by Pates’ brother Cole Pates. On Friday, Pates finished runner-up in the new X Games event Snowboard SuperPipe Session. The...

VIDEO: First tracks through Stone Creek Chutes at Beaver Creek on a powder day Enjoy a ride through Stone Creek Chutes at Beaver Creek with the Vail Daily's Ross Leonhart after the Beav' reported 10 inches from the last 2 days.

VIDEO: Riding through 4 Get About It trees at Beaver Creek Enjoy a ride through the 4 Get About It trees at Beaver Creek with the Vail Daily's Ross Leonhart.