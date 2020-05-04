El enlace comunitario el 12 de mayo a las 6 pm
El enlace comunitario de BMHS va a reunirse el 12 de mayo a las 6:00 pm para hablar de los recursos que tenemos en nuestra comunidad y para compartir nuestra experiencias durante COVID19. También, hablaremos de los exámenes finales a BMHS.Pueden entrar usando el siguiente enlace:
Para entrar en nuestro panel de discusión, vaya a:
- Join URL: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83700078186
- Meeting ID:837-0007-8186
Si tienen alguna duda o pregunta, puede contactar a Beatriz Bustamante o Miguel Salinas: beatriz.bustamante@eagleschools.net, miguel.salinas@eagleschools.net.
