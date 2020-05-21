VIDEO: Vail en Vivo con Gladys Villa y Coco Andrade, Navegadoras de Salud Conductual
Se puede contactar con Julio Garcia Jimenez, reportero en español, enviando un correo a jjimenez@vaildaily.com. Sígalo en Instagram @juliooomar. Vail Daily Spanish reporter Julio Garcia Jimenez can be contacted by sending an email to jjimenez@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram @juliooomar.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle Valley make the Vail Daily’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User