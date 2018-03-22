Vail Vitality Center hosts ‘Flow and Fly’ class so you can get upside-down

VAIL — On Saturday, March 31, Vail Valley yoga instructors Kim Fuller and Bobby L'Heureux will lead a yoga workshop that incorporates inverted postures into an energetic flow at the Vail Vitality Center.

The class will open with an upbeat, music-driven flow to prepare the body for the power and strength of handstand. Fuller and L'Heureux will then work with students to break down the elements of handstand and to cultivate strength and stability upside-down.

"This workshop so is fun and uplifting, from the vibrant flow the first half of practice, to the elevated arm balancing we work on in the second half," Fuller said. "Bobby and I both love teaching in the Vail Vitality Center studio because it's such a bright and inspiring space, and it's great to have events like this when we get to fill it with so many community members and Vail visitors."

"This class is not for beginners, but is open to anyone who is interested in getting upside down and challenging themselves in a playful and supportive environment," said Karen Anderson, Vail Vitality Center yoga director. "Kim and Bobby are skilled facilitators and excellent guides on the path to a more advanced asana practice."

The cost for this workshop is $20 for non-members and $15 for members.

Call 970-476-7960 to register. For more information, go to http://www.vailvitalitycenter.com.