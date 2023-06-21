Vail wants bigger, better incentives for employee housing in West Vail zoning proposal

As part of West Vail Master Plan implementation, Vail's Town Council is looking for ways to incentivize more employee housing units.

The town of Vail is working to bolster community housing in West Vail, starting with making zoning changes.

The work is part of the first phase of the West Vail master plan, which aims to iron out the kinks in the area’s current zoning in order to expand its supply of housing.

Much of the current housing in West Vail was developed under Eagle County jurisdiction and annexed into the town in the 1980s. According to Greg Roy, the town’s planner, at the May 2 council meeting, this means that portions of the area are “over density” and non-conforming to their zone districts, and as such, are “unable to redevelop.”

Over the past year, town staff and its Planning and Environmental Commission have been working on a zoning proposal that will attempt to solve this by creating more flexible options for homeowners in the area and, ultimately, create more workforce housing.

However, as the proposal first came before the Town Council in May, Council members expressed concerns that it wouldn’t be enough to have the desired effect. These concerns remained on Tuesday, June 20 as Vail’s Town Council once again sent the latest iteration of the West Vail overlay district back to the drawing board for more brainstorming.

What the overlay district would do

As presented to Vail Town Council on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, these are the proposed standards for a new overlay district in West Vail. Courtesy Photo

The proposed West Vail multi-family overlay zone district would create a zone district in the town’s code without changing the area’s current zoning map. With this, homeowners would have the ability to opt into the zone district and its standards.

The proposed overlay would set standards for setbacks height, density, gross residential floor area allotments, site coverage and landscaping. According to a memo, some key components include:

Minimum and maximum density at 9 units per acre and 18 units per acre, respectively

Increased site coverage, GRFA (gross residential floor area), and height standards

Reduced landscaping requirement

Additionally, it would adopt similar requirements and inclusionary zoning rules that already exist in the town code for employee housing units. The proposed employee-housing unit requirements for the area would require mitigation based on a percentage of the square footage increase. With this, the employee mitigation is 30% of additional GRFA.

On June 20, Roy returned with a few options for possible incentives that would make the process more efficient for individual property owners.

This included waiving rezoning application fees in the new overlay, a standardized rezoning application with most of the required information already completer, the town reaching out to property owners and submitting a bulk rezoning application on behalf of the owners, and creating a new streamed rezoning process for the overlay.

Better carrots

However, the Town Council’s position — as it was in May — remained that the overlay does not create enough incentives for homeowners and developers to create employee housing. Council member Barry Davis remarked that it was a “great plan to stimulate some redevelopment, I do not think it does enough to preserve community.”

There was some discussion as to how this might be an improvement from current zoning, which Roy commented has “no requirement as far as maintaining any sort of employee housing or building back any employee housing.”

While Davis agreed that the proposed overlay was a “step in the right direction,” he also pushed back and noted that “the current rules are how we got to 70% second-home owners.”

“I think we have the ability to create better carrots to encourage developers to build more employee housing or preserve community in those neighborhoods,” Davis said.

Council member Travis Coggin noted that waiving and delaying fees could be a “real carrot.”

Coggin added that he wanted the incentives to be so enticing that property owners would say “Why wouldn’t I do that?” rather than “Why would I do that?”

Council member Pete Seibert noted that part of the challenge lies outside of zoning and with the rising cost of construction.

“I understand what Barry is saying about maintaining community, but that’s because of the affordability of what’s there. And when it goes out and comes back, no matter what the form is, the cost to build it and so on is going to push it up out of affordability,” he said.

Put another way, more density does not always equate to affordability.

To this, Roy said that the “only cost we can control is our permit fees as far as construction,” but added that “everything comes at a cost.”

“While we want people to have the ability to redevelop, we want it to still be for employees as well, so how do we find that balance in there and make sure that people have the opportunity to redevelop while still maintaining the housing that we value today,” he said. “If it was easy it would’ve been done.”

With that, Coggin commented that the real solution — something that will move the town toward 50% primary residents and 50% second-home owners — is “probably more than just zoning, it’s probably a combination of zoning and economics.”

With council posing these questions and tasking town staff with more creative incentives, one community member expressed concern that the town was starting all over again.

“You had the PEC and they went through this whole process and I’m kind of confused here, it sounds like you’re starting all over again. They’re a very competent board and spent months and months and months listening to public input and came up with a great plan,” said Jack Bergey.

“We all recognize the need for employee housing… I think you’re doing a great job. But we need to make a decision now. Just do it.”

Ultimately, however, with council’s direction being to find better incentivizes, Roy said the staff would come back with a list of “how to encourage more EHUs with this code requirement or with this zone district.”

“There’s some that may be appropriate inside the zone district and some that may be town-wide, whether it’s reducing building permit fees if an employee-housing unit is provided on site,” he said, adding that the goal would be to “get to the point where it may make sense for someone to build an employee housing unit.”