Vail wildfire workdays are set for two neighborhoods

The Vail Wildfire Community Workday program is designed to aid property owners with some of the hardest work needed to implement defensible space around the property.

Through the Community Workday Program each property will be eligible for up to 30 minutes of free labor from Vail Fire to help build and maintain defensible space around the property. Department members will be available to help prune trees and shrubs, remove flammable vegetation and help drag the material to the curb for pickup.

There are only two workdays left. Call 970-477-3509 to get on the schedule. The next workday is Aug. 6 in the Katsos Ranch and Booth Creek neighborhoods.

An Aug. 21 workday is set for the Chamonix, Buffehr Creek, Lions Ridge and Sandstone/Potato Patch neighborhoods.

Workdays will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on each of the days.

Program coordinator Paul Cada said, “Every property in Vail is at risk for wildfire, especially as our summers continue to get warmer and drier. Designing and maintaining landscaping that resists ignition from wildfire, especially in the first five feet around the building is one of the most critical steps to protect your property.”

For more information, call 970-477-3475 or email pcada@vailgov.com .